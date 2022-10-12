Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan: Construction in Bucharest has gotten out of control

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan told a press conference on Wednesday that construction in Bucharest has gotten "out of control" because the local authorities did not pay heed to how permits were issued and recklessly violated the law, and the institutions with control responsibilities also didn't do their job.

"On the one hand, the General City Hall and the sector mayor's offices did not pay heed to how they issued building permits and very often violated the law. On the other hand, control institutions such as the State Construction Inspectorate, the Prefect's Office and the Prosecutor's Office didn't do their job," Nicusor Dan argued, Agerpres informs.

He stressed that it is not normal that the approximately 10,000 building permits issued every year should be checked by just a few officers from the State Construction Inspectorate in Bucharest.

According to the Bucharest Mayor's estimations, thousands of illegal permits were issued. "When a building permit is issued, one must make sure that the respective building will work from all perspectives, and that requirements regarding traffic, fire security, the population's health are all met. (...) Thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of illegal permits have been issued that were not corrected for compliance by the body that was supposed to do so," added the General Mayor.