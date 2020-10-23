Bucharest new Prefect Traian Berbeceanu, speaking today at his inauguration ceremony, assured the residents of the capital city that he will deliver solutions and won't seek excuses or justifications, according to AGERPRES.

"These are special times fraught with great challenges, I am convinced that together we will be able to face them. I want to assure my colleagues from the Prefect's Office of my entire support and collegiality, and let us together assure the Bucharesters that we will deliver solutions, not excuses or justifications," Berbeceanu said.

He also promised Bucharest Mayor-elect Nicusor Dan, who was also present at the ceremony, unreserved openness and exceptional cooperation for efficiently solving all the problems arising.

Traian Berbeceanu was appointed to Bucharest Prefect as replacement to the sacked Gheorghe Cojanu by a government decision published on Thursday evening in the Official Journal.