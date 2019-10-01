Bucharest Photofest opens on Tuesday, at Carturesti Carusel

Special guests, speakers and famous international artists are set to participated in the 2019 edition of the Bucharest Photofest, which will open on Tuesday, 7.00 pm, at Carturesti Carusel, with an acoustic concert performed by Maru.

The theme of this year's edition is preserving, in a broad sense, say the organisers in a press release sent to AGERPRES."The central project, made up of three collective exhibitions (Preserving), each grouped around this edition's theme plus a secondary theme (Preserving. Nature/ Preserving. Culture/ Preserving. Humanity), brings together several world-famous artists, Romanian and foreigner. From nature to culture via human intentions, achievements, failures and hopes, the three dimensions compose thus a larger programme of education through knowledge, accountability through contextualization and civic-cultural signaling," specifies the abovementioned source.The almost 35 events - exhibitions, film screenings, debates and discussions, workshops and portfolio presentations, but also masterclasses or portfolio reviews - will create a well-argued programme for two weeks, with the events to take places in more than 10 venues in the Romanian Capital City.World-famous special guests, speakers and artists will arrive to Bucharest to show their work at this edition: Michael Carroll (the US), Miguel Angel Sanchez (Spain), Sebastian Suki Belaustegui (Argentina), Emanuil Treyman (Bulgaria), Jeanette Hagglund (Sweden), Nicholas JR White (the UK) and Iago Corazza (Italy).Bucharest Photofest is a platform-festival, with its mission to intermediate the wide public's access to one of the most important, actual and relevant landmarks in Romanian and international photography. Beyond the fact that this is a cultural projects delivered as a very coherent concept, photography becomes a pretext in the context of the Bucharest Photofest, to debate on topical issues of the social-political and cultural-human, photography becoming, thus, an instrument of visual education.Tickets for the festival organised by the Filos Group are available on Eventbook.