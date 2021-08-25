 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest registers most new cases of COVID-19

Cristi Șelaru
Palatul Parlamentului Casa Poporului

Most new cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 154 and in the counties of Cluj and Timisoara - 49 each, Ilfov - 32, Constanta - 30, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Salaj - 1, Covasna - 2 and Mures - 5.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Ilfov county - 0.74 and Bucharest - 0.58.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.