Bucharest registers most new cases of COVID-19

Most new cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 154 and in the counties of Cluj and Timisoara - 49 each, Ilfov - 32, Constanta - 30, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Salaj - 1, Covasna - 2 and Mures - 5.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in Ilfov county - 0.74 and Bucharest - 0.58.