Bucharest reporting most new COVID-19 cases - 274; Cluj, Timis counties follow

digi24.ro
covid-19

The areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous reporting are Bucharest City - 274, followed by the counties of Cluj - 136; Timis - 110; Maramures - 90; Ilfov - 61, and Galati - 56 cases, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Braila, Bistrita-Nasaud, Harghita, Vrancea and Teleorman - 5 cases each, Covasna and Mehedinti - 7 each, and Calarasi - 9 cases.

On Monday, 1,313 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania from the previous reporting following tests performed nationwide.

