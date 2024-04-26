Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's meeting with growth, and the total value of transactions was 42.09 million RON (8.46 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most liquid securities were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 10.03 million RON, followed by the shares of Hidroelectrica - 4.42 million RON and of the company OMV Petrom - 3.6 million RON.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.12%, up to 16,992.22 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered a similar increase.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.16%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up 0.44%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.27%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an advance of 0.47%.

The best developments were registered by Armatura (+14.41%), UAMT (+14.29%) and COMCM (+10.53%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Bermas (-3.70%), Rompetrol Well Services (-3.56%) and Artego (-3.33%).