Bucharest Stock Exchange closes high on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session with almost all indices in the green and RON 56.07 million (11.27 million euros) worth of trades, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.14 percent to 16,971.24 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained 0.14 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.10 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.07 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.72 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG inched up 0.19 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market closed 0.16 percent higher.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with RON 12.94 million in trades, followed by Electrica, which generated trades worth RON 5.9 million, and OMV Petrom, with trades of RON 5.03 million.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Energopetrol (+14 percent), Electromagnetica (+4.17 percent), and Aquila Part Prod Com (+7.43 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Mecanica Ceahlau (-13.33 percent), UAMT (-12.50 percent), and Armatura (-10.48 percent).