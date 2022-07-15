Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the last trading session of the week on almost all indices, with a value of transactions of 60.97 million lei (12.34 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.84%, to 12,033.40 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.93%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, closed higher by 0.51%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 0.67%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session up 0.46%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 1.39%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.55%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Fondul Proprietatea, with 16.94 million lei, followed by those of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 10.59 million lei, and the shares of Banca Transilvania - 8, 66 million lei.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Fine Mechanics, which appreciated by 6.90%, followed by those of Synthesis (+ 6.84%) and Rompetrol Refining (+ 6.16%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Sphera Franchise Group (-1.85%), SIF4 Muntenia (-1.67%) and Prebet (-1.63%).

