Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the last trading session of the week, and the value of transactions rose to 47.48 million RON, respectively 9.55 million euros, told Agerpres.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.75%, up to 16,009.52 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.71%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid, rose by 0.77%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 1.41%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.63%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed with a 0.70% increase.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.09%.

Banca Transilvania shares remain the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these shares being 8.68 million RON. Among the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with trading of 4.33 million RON, and Romgaz, with 3.20 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Energopetrol (+14.89%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+9.42%) and Zentiva (+8.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-14.65%), Conted (-12.60%) and Romcab (-11.65%).