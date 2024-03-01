Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Friday's session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher the last trading session of the week, and the value of transactions rose to 47.48 million RON, respectively 9.55 million euros, told Agerpres.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.75%, up to 16,009.52 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.71%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid, rose by 0.77%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 1.41%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.63%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed with a 0.70% increase.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.09%.

Banca Transilvania shares remain the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these shares being 8.68 million RON. Among the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with trading of 4.33 million RON, and Romgaz, with 3.20 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Energopetrol (+14.89%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+9.42%) and Zentiva (+8.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-14.65%), Conted (-12.60%) and Romcab (-11.65%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.