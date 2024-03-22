Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session higher on all indices, and the value of transactions reached 76.304 million RON (15.345 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.92%, up to 16,754.73 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.85%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.89%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 1.45% .

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, gained 0.66%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up 1.20%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an appreciation of 1.10%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these stocks being 13.75 million RON. Among the most traded shares were those of OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 9.89 million RON, and of Banca Transilvania - 8.75 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+13.95%), Electromagnetica (+11.43%) and UCM Resita (+7.87%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-13.92%), Electroaparataj (-9.5%) and UAMT (6.84%).