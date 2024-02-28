Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions rose to over 54 million RON, respectively 10.86 million euros, told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.35%, up to 15,874.35 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.38%.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.35%, while the SIF index BET-FI closed the session up 0.07%.

On the other hand, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, depreciated by 0.02%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0.20 %.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.18%.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges recorded with these shares being 12.33 million RON. Among the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica - with a turnover of 6.24 million RON and Electrica, with 5.72 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Compania Energopetrol (+14.58%), Armatura (+14.29%) and Artego (+6.18%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of the Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.95%), COMCM Constanta (-14.81%) and Condmag (-12.50%).