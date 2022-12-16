Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last trading session of the week in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed with growth on all indices, with a total transaction value of 45.05 million RON (9.16 million euros), on Friday, told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.41%, up to 11,962.97 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an advance of 0.36%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, ended up 0.44%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 1.01%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up 0.20%, but the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.64%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.27%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 16.16 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 8.14 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 3.38 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Mecanica Fina (+14.86%), Condmag (+8.33%) and Nuclearelectrica (+3.20%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Promateris (-13.46%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-9.09%) and Aerostar (-3.27%).