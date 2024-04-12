Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Friday's session

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the last session of the week lower on almost all indices, with the total value of transactions exceeding 290.69 million RON (58.47 million euros), told Agerpres.

Transactions with shares represented over 95% of the total, respectively 277.59 million RON (55.83 million euros), followed by transactions with certificates - 5.85 million RON (1.17 million euros) and those with fund units (ETF) - 1.77 million RON (356,926.43 euros).

The most liquid securities were those of One United Properties company, with transactions of 21.63 million RON, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania - 11.72 million RON and of the Hidroelectrica company - 5.23 million RON.

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.77%, up to 16,882.42 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a depreciation of 0.73%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, depreciated by 0.77%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.24%.

Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.88% of its value, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, was the only one to close higher by 0.09%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.32%.

The best developments were registered by Mecanica Fina (+8%), Romcab (+4.66%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+4.35%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by One United Properties (-8.41%), Prebet (-8.11%) and Electroaparataj (-7.50%).

