Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Tuesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower on most indices, with a transaction value of 82 million RON (16.5 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a 0.24% depreciation, to 17,209.48 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.16% decline.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, depreciated by 0.24%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.36%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.05% of its value, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up by 0, 13%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decline of 0.46%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of the exchanges registered with these securities being 13.07 million RON. Among the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with trading of 11.46 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 5.85 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Chimcomplex Borzesti (+14.66%), Carbochim (+5.77%) and SIF Hoteluri (+5.26%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares COMCM (-11.46%), Sinteza (-11.11%) and Conted (-10%).