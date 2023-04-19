Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed lower the trading session on Wednesday, and the value of exchanges amounted to 28.75 million RON (5.83 million EUR).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.25%, up to 12,467.08 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.28%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, recorded a decrease of 0.15%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, ended up by 0.15%.The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, rose slightly by 0.02%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.08%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, lost 0.16% of its value.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank's shares, with 4.51 million RON, followed by Fondul Proprietatea's ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.49 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom, with 3.04 million RON.The best developments were registered by the shares of Prebet (+3.85%), Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (+3.81%) and Artego (+3.65%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-11.19%), Dafora (-3.57%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-2.98%).