Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session lower on most indices, with a transaction value of 51.62 million RON (10.39 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.06%, to 17,199.85 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an appreciation of 0.02%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, depreciated by 0.18%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.76%.

Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.25% of its value, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0, 21%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an appreciation of 0.72%.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these securities being 10.85 million RON. Among the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with trading of 4.15 million RON, and Hidroelectrica, with 4.09 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+14.77%), COMCM (+14.04%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+12.17%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hoteluri (-10.50%), Comelf (-7.56%) and Carbochim (-3.03%).