Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session with an increase, with a transaction value of 57.22 million RON (11.52 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.57%, up to 17,251.45 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar advance.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, appreciated by 0.55%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.36%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.64%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed with an increase of 0.33%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 0.61%.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges recorded with these securities being 12.78 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were One United Properties, with a turnover of 6.05 million RON, and Hidroelectrica, with 5.26 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Digi (+5.09%), Electromagnetica (+4.84%) and Artego (+3.17%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Condmag (-7.14%), Romcab (-7.14%) and Carbochim (-5.45%).