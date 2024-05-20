Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's meeting with growth on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 101.9 million RON (20.5 million euros).

The most liquid securities were those of Transilvania Bank, with transactions of 23.6 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom - 12.2 million RON and Hidroelectrica - 12.2 million RON.

The main BET index registered an appreciation of 0.77%, reaching 17,495.92 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.75%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.8%, while the SIF index BET-FI was up 0.21%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, gained 1.03%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed up 0.08%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, rose by 0.58%.

The best developments were registered by STK Emergent (+8.62%), Promateris (+7.86%) and COMCM (+7.34%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Energopetrol (-10.83%), Condmag (-8.33%) and Armatura (-8.26%).