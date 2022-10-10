Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session down on almost all indices, and the value of transactions was 35.49 million RON (7.18 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.40%, up to 10,865.61 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.33% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, lost 0.30% of its value, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.72%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.46%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a minus of 0.64%.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered a decrease of 1.86%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea's shares, with 6.23 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania's securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.08 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 2, 44 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.97%), Rompetrol Rafinare (+6.34%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+6.17%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-14.50%), Teraplast (-4.95%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-4.76%).