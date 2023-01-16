Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session down on most indices, and the value of transactions was 36.2 million RON (7.3 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 2.10%, up to 11,970.98 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 2.04% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed down by 1.90%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.95% of its value, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 1.76%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 2.45% decline.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.20%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 7.5 million RON, followed by Nuclearelectrica shares, which generated exchanges worth almost 5 million RON, and those of OMV Petrom - 4.4 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares Altur (+6.06%), Carbochim (+6.06%) and Romcarbon (+6.01%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Comelf (-8.43%), Romcab (-8.41%) and Transelectrica (-6.25%).