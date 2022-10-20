Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher, and the value of transactions stood at 15.2 million lei (3.09 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.39%, up to 10,845.05 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.38%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.23%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, rose by 0.15%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up 0.12%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.20% decrease.

In contrast, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an increase of 0.28%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 1.628 million lei, followed by the Proprietatea Fund shares, which generated exchanges worth 1.258 million lei, and those of Nuclearelectrica - with 898,040.95 lei.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Condmag (+8.33%), Aquila Part Prod Com (+4.01%) and Romcab (+2.16%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Dafora (-7.35%), Black Sea Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants (-6.97%) and Promateris (-5.04%). AGERPRES