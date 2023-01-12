Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 29.61 million RON (over 6 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.20%, up to 12,356.03 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.16%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.19%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.42% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up 0.25%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.41% increase.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.63%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with over 6 million RON, followed by Proprietatea Fund ones, which generated exchanges worth 4.59 million RON, and those of Transilvania Bank - 3.28 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Romcab (+14.29%), Electroarges (+13.44%) and Zentiva (+6%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-12.66%), Conpet (-2.43%) and Prebet (-2.13%).