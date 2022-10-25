Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's meeting with growth on most indices, and the value of transactions was 23.7 million RON (4.8 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.48%, up to 10,879.55 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar advance.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up by 0.43%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.53%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.12%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.72%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.04%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 4.9 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.5 million RON, and those of Nuclearelectrica - 1.9 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Rompetrol Well Services (+10.34%), Condmag (+7.69%) and Promateris (+6.98%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Turism Felix (-6.43%), Dafora (-5.97%) and Transelectrica (-2.31%).AGERPRES