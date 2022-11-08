Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's meeting with growth, and the value of transactions was 26.22 million RON (5.36 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.9%, up to 11,233.07 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.84%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, ended up 1.7%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.98%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 1.07%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, climbed 1.92%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.59%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 4.7 million RON, Fondul Proprietatea securities, which generated exchanges worth 4.5 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 2.7 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Armatura (+6.12%), Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+5.88%) and Romgaz (+5.7%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-14.79%), UAMT (-14.41%) and Condmag (-7.69%).AGERPRES