Bucharest Stock Exchange closes upwards week's last trading session

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed upwards its session on Friday, with the value of transactions amounting to 32.11 million lei (6.49 million euros), of which 22.17 million lei (4.48 million euros) in share transactions.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.59%, to 12,045.95 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, recorded an increase of 0.60%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed higher by 0.56%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, rose 0.07%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark return on investment funds, gained 0.30%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, rose 1.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.47%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 9.1 million lei, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 2.99 million lei, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 1.86 million of lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Armatura (+ 10.34%), SSIF BRK Financial (+ 4.25%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+ 4.21%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Uztel (-12.95%), Sinteza (-7.32%) and Ropharma (-5%).

