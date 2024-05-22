Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session in the green

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's meeting with growth on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 55.15 million RON (11.09 million euros), told Agerpres.

The most liquid securities were those of Hidroelectrica, with transactions of 14 million RON, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania - 8.52 million RON and Nuclearelectrica - 5.09 million RON.

The main BET index recorded an appreciation of 0.27%, reaching 17,494.47 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an advance of 0.28%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.17%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI appreciated by 0.26%.

On the other hand, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.16% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utilities companies, closed up by 0,67%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, appreciated by 0.30%.

The best developments were recorded by SIF Hoteluri (+10.78%), Romcab (+8.45%) and Electroarges (+8.14%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by Energopetrol (-14.95%), Electroaparataj (-14.74%) and COMCM (-5.26%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.