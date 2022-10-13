Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the session on Wednesday with a decrease in most indices, and the value of the transactions was only 23.9 million RON (4.8 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.19%, up to 10,644.37 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.15% decrease.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, lost 0.09% of its value, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.54%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.09%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a minus of 0.82%.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered a decrease of 0.04%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea's shares, with 4.2 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom's securities, which generated exchanges worth almost 3.2 million RON, and those of Transilvania Bank - 1 .4 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+8.25%), Alro (+3.08%) and SIF Muntenia (+2.95%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Sinteza (-12.09%), Altur (-10.09%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-9.5%) shares.

