Bucharest Stock Exchange has gained over 5.6 billion RON in capitalization last week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) gained over 5.6 billion RON in capitalization last week, while the value of share transactions decreased by 110.9 million RON, compared to the previous wee, informs the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES.

The stock market capitalization reached 326.180 billion RON, between April 22 and 26, 2024, up from 320.575 billion RON, between March 15 and 19, 2024.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 191.405 million RON, down from 302.363 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Wednesday, April 24, when a turnover of 53.250 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Tuesday, April 23, with a transaction value of merely 26.703 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 16,992.22 points.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, with transactions of 47.141 million RON and a price increase of 0.35%. In the top of the transactions are OMV Petrom securities, with transactions of 34.131 million RON (0.88%), and those of Hidroelectrica with 22.958 million RON (0.61%).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Energopetrol (+19.37%), UAMT (+10.09%) and SIF Hotels (+8.33%).

At the opposite end, important decreases were recorded by the shares of Mecanica Ceahlau, with a decline of 13.33%, followed by those of Artego (-10.31%) and COMCM Constanta (-6.10%).