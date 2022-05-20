 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens high on Friday

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session upwards, with 2.154 million RON (435,349 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.57 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.56 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.54 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.44 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.39 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.48 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 1.19 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Rompetrol Well Services (3.16 percent), Vrancart (2.65 percent) and Evergent Investments (1.71 percent)

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Digi Communications (-1.5 percent), Erste Group Bank (-0.77 percent) and Sphera Franchise Group (-0,76 percent).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.