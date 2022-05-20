Bucharest Stock Exchange opens high on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session upwards, with 2.154 million RON (435,349 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.57 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.56 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.54 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.44 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies inched up 0.39 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.48 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 1.19 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Rompetrol Well Services (3.16 percent), Vrancart (2.65 percent) and Evergent Investments (1.71 percent)

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Digi Communications (-1.5 percent), Erste Group Bank (-0.77 percent) and Sphera Franchise Group (-0,76 percent).