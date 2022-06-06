Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Monday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher the session on Monday, with transactions of 1.948 million lei (394,316 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 companies, rose by 0.37%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares of BVB, appreciated by 0.38%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.37%, while the benchmark return on investment funds, BET-BK, gained 0.36%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs increased by 0.82%, while BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, decreased by 0.04%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up 0.12%.

According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were registered by Artego (4.2%), Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants, Black Sea (3.11%) and Biofarm (2.66%).

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-6.67%), Turism Felix (-6.45%) and Nuclearelectrica (-2.56%) were decreasing. AGERPRES