Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher on most indices its Wednesday's session, with transactions of 2.225 million lei (450,046 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 1.1%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares of BVB, appreciated by 1.05%.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, registered an increase of 0.97%, while the return of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.73%.The BET-FI index of SIFs decreased by 0.03%, and BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 1.44%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.21%.According to BVB information, the largest increases in the value of shares were registered by SIF Hotels (14.75%), Turbomecanica (7.34%) and Nuclearelectrica (1.51%).On the other hand, the shares of Prefab (-2.19%), Evergent Investments (-1.33%) and SIF Banat Crisana (-0.83%) were decreasing.