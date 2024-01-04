Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session higher on all indices, with turnover worth RON 3.65 million (734,195 euros) after one hour of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.46%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.41%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.46%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was 0.44% higher.

The SIFs' BET-FI index gained 0.58%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.60%.According to BVB data, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.85%), Lion Capital (+1.53%) and Carbochim (1.39%).On the other hand, the shares of Compa (-2.79%), Aerostar (-1.73%) and Turbomecanica (-1.34%) were down.