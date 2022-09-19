Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Monday's session, with transactions of 1.018 billion RON (206.68 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.09pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.11pct.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.12pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.07 pct.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decrease of 0.63pct, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, went down by 0.33pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.36pct.

According to BVB information, Aerostar (+6.9pct), SIF Muntenia (+3.09pct) and Electrica (+1.47pct).

On the other hand, the shares of Bittnet Systems (-4.12pct), Rompetrol Rafinare (-3.9pct) and STK Emergent (-2.4pct) were down. AGERPRES