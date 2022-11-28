Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's trading session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) began Monday's session in decline, with the main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, registering a 0.14% depreciation, after the first half hour after the start of transactions.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from BVB, fell by 0.13%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies was down by 2.02%. The sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG registered a depreciation of 0.28%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the top-liquid 25 issuers, recorded a decline of 0.41%, and the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.47% of its value.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down by 0.43%, 30 minutes after the opening of transactions.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 1.69 million RON (344,603 euros).

According to BVB, the biggest increases were registered by Electrica (+1.64%), Transgaz (1.22%) and BVB (+1.20%).

On the other hand, the most significant decreases were recorded by the shares of Cemacon (-2%), Evergent Investments (-1.92%) and Erste Group Bank AG (-1.74%).AGERPRES