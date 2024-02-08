Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange records trading of 37.5mln RON on Thursday

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) recorded a mixed evolution of the stock indices on Thursday, and the value of the transactions amounted to 37.54 million RON (7.54 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a decrease of 0.03%, up to 15,721.62 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.02% reduction.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, stagnated, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.48%.

At the same time, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.01%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.07%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an advance of 1.48%.

The shares of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of the exchanges registered with these shares being 4.65 million RON. Among the most traded shares are Hidroelectrica, with a turnover of 3.96 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 3.49 million RON.

The best results were recorded by COMCM Constanta (+14.97%), Santierul Naval Orsova (+14.42%) and UCM Resita (+14.38%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Prefab (-9.04%), Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-8.74%) and Bermas (-6.77%).

