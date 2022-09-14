Bucharest Stock Exchange starts Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started lower the session on Wednesday, and the BET, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.69pct 40 minutes into the transactions.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BSE, fell by 0.65pct, while the BET-FI index of SIFs was the only one with a gain of 0.03pct. BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered a depreciation of 1.01pct.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, showed a decline of 0.65pct, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, had lost 0.42pct of its value, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, fell by 0.37pct.

The total value of the exchanges amounted to 4.095 million lei (832,170.14 euros).

According to the BVB, the biggest increases were registered by Romcab (+6.35pct), Biofarm (+1.72pct) and Antibiotice (+1.54pct).

On the other hand, the shares of Black Sea Tourism, Hotels (-5.41pct), SSIF BRK Financial Group (-2.50pct) and Teraplast (-2.31pct) were down.