Bucharest stock market closes higher on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise, and with 45.478 million RON (9.242 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index recorded a 1.63% increase, to 12,119.15 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, rose by 1.60%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed with a gain of 1.43%.

At the same time, the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up by 0.66%, the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session up by 1.44%, and the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG registered an increase of 1.15%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market gained 0.35%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were OMV Petrom, with 9.749 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 9.472 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea - 7.033 million RON.

The best best performing issuers were Armatura (+15%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+14.5%) and COMCM Constanta (+14.4%).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Carbochim (-7.22%), Alro (-6.79%) and Turism Felix (-5.84%).AGERPRES