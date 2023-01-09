Bucharest stock market opens higher on Monday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise, and with 1.279 million RON (259,516 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 16 companies, rose 0.39 percent, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares advanced 0.37 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies decreased 0.24 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.39 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers inched up 0.29 percent, and the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.24 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Romcab (4.67 percent), Altur (4.55 percent) and Compa (2.20 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a steep downward trend were Aerostar (-1.29 percent), SIF Muntenia (-0.41 percent) and Alumil Rom Industry (-0.28 percent).AGERPRES