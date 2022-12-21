Bucharest stock market opens higher on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 2.081 million RON (423,527 euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, increased by 0.62 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased slightly by 0.60 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.57 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.50 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies picked up 0.64 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.60 percent.

The BET Aero index, including the 10 most representative companies on the AeRO market, was 0.31 percent up.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (+2.79 percent), Romcab (+2.77 percent) and Teraplast (+1.30 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Bermas (-5.74 percent), Vrancart (-3.85 percent), and Turbomecanica (-1.33 percent).