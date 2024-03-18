Bucharest stock market opens Monday's trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and RON 4.175 million (839.951 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 45 minutes after the start of trades, inform Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.66 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained 0.63 percent.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.58 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK ticked up 0.34 percent.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies opened 0.29 percent down, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG picked up 0.63 percent.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market dipped 0.16 percent.According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Carbochim (+5.06 percent), Lion Capital (+3.82 percent), and Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (+3.38 percent).Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were the Napoca Construction Company (-7.69 percent), Comelf (-7.63 percent), and Electroarges (-6.91 percent).