Bucharest stocks open higher on Friday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session higher, with transactions worth 4 million lei (828,289 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.12%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.07%, told Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks went up 0.12%, and the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.17%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 0.12%, while the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.64%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up 0.06%.

According to BVB information, Erste Group Bank AG (2.20%), Nuclearelectrica (2.05%) and Bittnet Systems (1.90%) registered the biggest increases in the value of stocks.

On the other hand, COS Targoviste (-10.26%), Romcab (-7.98%) and Aerostar (-6.45%) stocks were dropping.