Bucharest stocks open on the rise on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session with all indices on the rise and 3.67 million RON (742,248 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 1.11 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 1.75 percent, told Agerpres.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers advanced 1.53 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 1.35 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.45 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 1.68 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.85 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Chimcomplex (+3.68 percent), Antibiotice (+3.67 percent) and Romcarbon (+2.34 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Impact Developer & Contractor (-3.61 percent), SIF Banat Crisana (-0.82 percent) and Zentiva (-0.53 percent).