Bucharest stocks open on the rise on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and RON 2.2 million (442,643 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trades, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, advanced 0.56 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained 0.54 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers picked up 0.42 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.30 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.88 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG increased 0.74 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was 0.07 percent down.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were the Napoca Construction Company (+14.68 percent), Energopetrol (+14.38 percent), and COMCM SA (+10.10 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Electroarges (-5.22 percent), UAMT (-4.59 percent), and Cemacon (-2.89 percent).