Bucharest's Peasant Museum to host '100 Romanian Traditions' folk crafts fair

The '100 Romanian Traditions' folk crafts fair will take place July 24 - 26 on the grounds of the Romanian Peasant Museum, the institution said in a release.

Displaying at the event will be the continuators of old crafts, who will present folk costumes from various regions of the country, icons, peasant carpets, traditional fabrics and pottery. Young artisans will showcase one-off jewelry made of porcelain, with inlaid pressed flowers and painted with colloidal gold, lavender oils and decorative wooden objects.

Food producers will be present at the fair with the most savory dishes from the traditional gastronomy: honey mushroom stew, trout stew, natural jams and syrups, various sherbets and sea buckthorn juices, pies and baklava, wines and plum liquor, chimney cones, season's fruits and vegetables.

The inner courtyard of the museum will accommodate an exhibition of very old objects specific to country life: dowry chests, cabinets, troughs, wood barrels, old pottery, weaving tools.

There will be delicious dishes for all tastes, cooked on the spot in a kettle or on the grill, such as stuffed vine leaves with polenta, mutton pastrami, roast pork, roast trout with garlic sauce, shepherd's baked cheese polenta; cold beer will be there to quench the thirst of the hot July days.

Skilled cooks will knead bread and bake it in closed clay pots made by George Dumitru, a craftsman who also enjoys foreign recognition, the cited source said.

The painting and graphics exhibition of architect and plastic artist Vladimir Paun-Vrapciu is also open to the public this weekend at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant - "Irina Nicolau" Hall. Entry to the fair is free.