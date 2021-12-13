Budget completion, either December 24 or end-January in extraordinary session of Parliament (PSD)

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that there are two options for the state budget - it will either be adopted by December 24, or end-January in a special session of Parliament.

Asked at the PSD headquarters if the budget law will be adopted by the winter holidays, Ciolacu said: "At this moment, I have understood that the Minister of Finance has gathered all the requests from the ministries and we are trying in today's coalition meeting, if not, we are conducting one tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and we hope to complete this budget by the 24th. There are two options under discussion, either by December 24, if everything is completed, including the issue of European funds, or end-January in special session."AGERPRES