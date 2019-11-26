 
     
Budget deficit goes up to 4.3pct of GDP following budget revision

PIBfoto

The deficit of the general consolidated budget for 2019 will increase to 4.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a result of the second budget revision and the Labour Ministry, the Healthcare Ministry, the Regional Development Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the Business Environment Ministry are among the ministries to receive additional funds. 

The Education Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Transport Ministry are among the institutions whose budget credits had been decreased. 

The initial budget deficit target for 2019 stood at 2.76 percent of the GDP.

