Budget revision underway, waiting for CSAT approval

The government is working on a budget revision and awaiting the approval of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday.

"We are working on a budget revision, [Finance] Minister Teodorovici will give all the details. We are already waiting for CSAT to approve the budget revision for the first time in CSAT, in order to have the CSAT opinion," Dancila said upon leaving the release of a White Paper on SMEs.Asked if more money would be allocated to intelligence services, Dancila said: "Mr Teodorovici will say, we will look at all the figures so that we have a very good balance."She said the government deficit target will be kept in place.