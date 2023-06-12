Bulgarian citizen detained after attempting to smuggle 2.3 million euro worth of cigarettes into Romania

A Bulgarian national was detained for 24 hours after attempting to smuggle around 2.3 million euro worth of contraband cigarettes into Romania via the southern Giurgiu border crossing point in a truck carrying glass containers from Bulgaria to the Czech Republic.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, a 53-year-old Bulgarian national presented himself at the end of last week to enter the country at the wheel of a tractor unit and a semi-trailer. According to the documents presented, the driver was transporting glass containers from Bulgaria to the Czech Republic. Based in the risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough check on the cargo. Thus, nine hundred boxes containing nine million smuggled cigarettes were discovered hidden in the cargo compartment, using the lid method," said a press release issued on Monday by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.

The cigarettes, worth a total of about 2.3 million euro, or 11.25 million RON, were seized and the border police are still investigating the criminal case, under the coordination of the Giurgiu Public Prosecutor's Office.

At the same time, the measure of the person's detention for 24 hours was ordered with a proposal for preventive arrest to be presented in court.AGERPRES