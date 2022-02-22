Business generated by Romanian companies in aeronautics industry worth approximately 400 million euro (deputy)

Companies that operate in the Romanian air industry domain generate, at the current time, a turnover of approximately 400 million euro, according to data presented, on Tuesday, in a specialty debate, by Costel Neculai Dunava, the chair of the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform, and Privatization of the Chamber of Deputies.

"(...) An innovative cluster with national vocation could boost economic development, would revitalize the national aviation industry sector and would ensure the framework necessary for research and innovation. Before the 1989 revolution, the Romanian defense industry held approximately 100 companies where nearly 130,000 employees ran their activity, and exports exceeded the figure of 800 million dollars, our country being among the first ten states exporting military equipments. Today, the Romanian aeronautic industry produces a large number of products and components. The aeronautics industry is one of the segments with the fastest and most encouraging development in the Romanian industrial sector, with a growth of over 70% in the past five years. Presently 22 companies with integral state capital are still functioning, of which 15 belong to National Company Romaero SA, subordinated to the Economy Ministry. The private security industry is represented by 17 companies. The companies that operate in the aviation industry domain generate approximately 400 million euro in turnover," said Dunava.

"At the level of the private defense industry important sums are invested in projects subsumed to the domain of research with applicability in the military sector, the funds allotted being much higher than state budget financing. An example is Aerostar Bacau, a major subcontractor for the world aviation industry (...) An important opportunity for the Romanian defence industry can be the know-how transfer from exporting companies to local companies, through the extension of strategic partnerships with large concerns in the Euro-Atlantic space," the deputy mentioned.

The Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with the Committee for Economic Policy, Reform, and Privatization and the Committee for Industry and Services, with the Chamber of Deputies, is organizing on Tuesday, at the Parliament Palace, the event with the topic "Romanian aeronautic industry, perspectives and opportunities."