Business services turnover in Romania advances 15.2pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

grafic crestere

Business services turnover in Romania in the first two months of 2020 advanced 15.2% y-o-y, in unadjusted terms mainly due to information and information technology activities, show data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the increase was 14.2%.

The February 2020 turnover was 16.6% over the February 2019 one.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality the rise was increased 16%.

The unadjusted February 2020 business services turnover was up 5.5% on a monthly basis.

When adjusted for working days and the seasonality, the jump was 1.6%.

INS says the information published on Thursday does not reflect the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

